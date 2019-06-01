Zoo Brew Returns for 10th Year

The tenth annual Zoo Brew took place tonight at Mesker Park Zoo. Event goers were treated to beer samples from a wide variety of brewers. Live music and plenty of drinks were hand.

Guests also got to interact with animals while they enjoyed the night.

Zoo Brew is the biggest fundraising event for Evansville Zoological Society.

The organization raises money for employee development, conservation at zoo and renovating new exhibits.

All money raised today will stay at Mesker Park Zoo. Next year’s Zoo Brew is already in the works.

