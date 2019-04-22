YWCA to Host ‘A League of Their Own’ Night With Evansville Otters

YWCA Evansville presents “A League of Their Own” Night with the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field on Saturday, May 11th. Themed jerseys featuring the YWCA logo will be worn by the Otters and auctioned off following the game. This is part of an effort to raise money for YWCA programming.

The Evansville Otters will also present a donation to YWCA for general admission tickets distributed and redeemed at the game. Only tickets distributed to the public by YWCA staff, board, and friends prior to the game will count towards this giveback.

The Otters will take on the Southern Illinois Miners at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. This is the Otter’s 25th season of baseball, and they are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

Tickets are free and available to the public.

Contact YWCA at 812-422-1191 or stop by to collect tickets for the event.

