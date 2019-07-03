Youth First Talks Changes for Children and Tips to Help

Change is inevitable, but those periods of change can be a time of high risk for children and teens.

Youth First wants to make sure parents know how to help guide their child through a new situation or periods of transitions.

A period of change can be anything from gaining a new sibling to moving schools or even states.

Experts say teens going through a change like this are more likely to experiment with high-risk behaviors like substance abuse.

Youth First says parents can help their children through the situation by using a few simple steps:

– Encourage open dialogue. Try to talk to your child about their feelings and validate them.

– Set aside one-on-one time to be with your child. Showing your child that you are interested in them as an individual and what is going on in their life makes your child feel important.

– Allow your child to be involved with decisions about the change. Children often feel out of control over decisions in their life.

– Care for yourself and model this for your child. Allow your child to see you taking care of yourself in times of change, whether it is eating well and exercising or reaching our for support.

