Youth First Receives $30,000 Donation From United Companies

Youth First in Evansville has received a multi-year gift to support the new placement of a social worker at Evansville Christian School.

United Companies is committing $10,000 a year for three years as a challenge to launch Youth First Social Work services at ECS for pre-schoolers to 5th graders.

The school is also paying a fee that covers a portion of the cost, but Youth First must still raise another $35,000 a year.

United Companies is challenging anyone who cares about the healthy development of young people and ECS to support Youth First.

