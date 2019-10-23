Youth First Leader Honored at 13th Annual Breakfast for Champions Event

Youth First, Inc. honored community leader and former board member Dan Arens at its 13th Annual Breakfast of Champions event on Tuesday, October 22nd at St. Vincent Manor in Evansville.

Arens received the Dr. William Wooten Champion of Youth First Award at the event, sponsored by German American. In addition to recognizing Arens, the organization celebrated its hundreds of donors, supporters, and volunteers with approximately 300 attendees.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed October 22nd, 2019, as “Dan Arens, Champion of Youth First Day.”

Dan’s passion for youth and the community is evident in everything he does, including raising a family with his wife Scherri, growing a business, and serving as a volunteer for numerous organizations. An Indiana native, Dan received undergraduate and graduate degrees in management from Purdue University and launched his business consulting career. In the late 1970s he moved to Southwest Indiana, where he co-founded Keller Schroeder, an information technology and consulting firm.

While serving on Youth First’s Board from 2004 – 2011 and continuing to volunteer to this day, Dan has been instrumental in helping the organization plan for healthy growth and sustainability. His current community involvement includes the Downtown Evansville Rotary Club, the Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville, the Evansville Industrial Foundation, the Evansville Police Department Foundation, Crossroads Christian Church, and Youth First.

Breakfast of Champions attendees enjoyed remarks from Brad Hill, Evansville Police Department Deputy Chief; Carrie Ellspermann, Old National Bank Chief Talent Development Officer; Brian Williams, Co-Managing Partner of Kahn, Dees, Donovan & Kahn; Youth First President & CEO Parri O. Black and Founder Dr. William Wooten, as well as friends and family of Arens.

Courtesy of Youth First

Comments

comments