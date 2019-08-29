Youth First, Inc. Receives Grant to Help Combat Opioid Epidemic

Youth First, Inc, along with 20 other organizations across the nation, was awarded a grant from AmerisourceBergen Foundation to help combat the opioid epidemic.

Through the Foundation’s Opioid Resource Grant Program, several youth-based organizations will receive the necessary funding to support their prevention initiatives focused on education, youth advocacy, and community-building.

According to the news release, the grant will be sued to fund the placement and supervision of 55 social workers in 76 mostly rural schools for on-site, free of charge prevention programming, and will ensure over 38,500 students access to mental health professionals equipped to protect young people put at risk, directly or indirectly, by opioid misuse in the area.

Youth First was selected for their innovative education programs that aid young adults to avoid or stop substance abuse.

