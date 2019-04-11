Youth First Benefit Auction to Feature Unique, One-of-a-Kind Items

If you’re a fan of unique experiences, sports, and music then the Youth First’s 17th annual benefit auction is for you. The Passport to Adventure Auction will be held at 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Evansville.
The benefit auction features gift baskets, artwork, jewelry, designer bags, home décor, and gift certificates for restaurants and services.
Admission is free and open to the public.
A list of featured items:
- The Diamond Galleria Evening of Excellence on May 19
- Vacations – Aruba condo, Fort Myers Beach condo, Royal Caribbean Cruise
- Tickets to the NCAA Final Four Championship in Atlanta in 2020
- Yankees Spring Training Inside Experience in Tampa in 2020
- Broadway in Chicago Package
- Wilde Horticulture Landscaping package
- Kanpai Sushi Making Experience with Jayson Munoz
- Just Rennie’s 5-Course Dinner with Celebrity Guests Rodney & Carol Watson
- Create an Azzip “Pizza of the Month” with Friends in the Azzip Test Kitchen
- Indy 500 Qualification Tickets
- Aching Acres Premium Chocolate Mulch package
- Miami Marlins Tickets with Don Mattingly meet-and-greet
- Gift baskets and restaurant gift certificates
- Kate Spade, Coach, Tory Burch and Michael Kors designer handbags, sunglasses, jewelry and much more for her!
- Artwork and home decor
- Concert tickets
- Sports tickets and signed memorabilia