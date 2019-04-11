Youth First Benefit Auction to Feature Unique, One-of-a-Kind Items

If you’re a fan of unique experiences, sports, and music then the Youth First’s 17th annual benefit auction is for you. The Passport to Adventure Auction will be held at 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Evansville.

The benefit auction features gift baskets, artwork, jewelry, designer bags, home décor, and gift certificates for restaurants and services.

Admission is free and open to the public.

A list of featured items:

The Diamond Galleria Evening of Excellence on May 19

Vacations – Aruba condo, Fort Myers Beach condo, Royal Caribbean Cruise

Tickets to the NCAA Final Four Championship in Atlanta in 2020

Yankees Spring Training Inside Experience in Tampa in 2020

Broadway in Chicago Package

Wilde Horticulture Landscaping package

Kanpai Sushi Making Experience with Jayson Munoz

Just Rennie’s 5-Course Dinner with Celebrity Guests Rodney & Carol Watson

Create an Azzip “Pizza of the Month” with Friends in the Azzip Test Kitchen

Indy 500 Qualification Tickets

Aching Acres Premium Chocolate Mulch package

Miami Marlins Tickets with Don Mattingly meet-and-greet

Gift baskets and restaurant gift certificates

Kate Spade, Coach, Tory Burch and Michael Kors designer handbags, sunglasses, jewelry and much more for her!

Artwork and home decor

Concert tickets

Sports tickets and signed memorabilia

