Young Tiger’s Brought Together by Gold

Often times, people think of sports as nothing more than a game with a score.

What many fail to see is how communities can be brought together by these sports events.

44News spoke with two monumental pieces of the Memorial Tigers team, who just recently won their first-ever state championship in the 4a class.

Brock Combs and Sam Schulz share a touching story following the Tiger’s big win, showing how sports really can bring us closer together.

Schulz has been in and out of the hospital suffering from epidermolysis bullosa but has still found a way to be with this team on the sidelines.

Immediately after the big win, Combs’ gold medal was shining bright. But not as bright as the smile on Schulz’s face upon receiving the medal from Combs.

“I did it because it’s not all about me,” said Combs, “He’s a big part of our community and we just love him coming around. For him to come out to our game, it meant a lot to me. I just thought I would give him my medal because he deserves it.”

“When I was in the hospital I said I need to get out before the state championship. They said we aren’t there yet, and I told them we will make it there. I knew I had to make it out before then, and I had to be on the sidelines to cheer them on,” Schulz explained.

You can view Sports Director John Rawlings’ full interview with Brock Combs and Sam Schulz below.

