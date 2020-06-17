Young & Established Hosts First Blood Drive

Young and Established’s Courtney Johnson has been making a positive impact in the community, mentoring the you for years. And when the pandemic hit, he stepped up even more, helping to give back food to the community daily through a partnership with Feed Evansville.

And he won’t stop — with Y&E hosting their first blood drive ever on Wednesday, June 17th.

But instead of having donors meet at the Red Cross, Johnson wanted to host the blood drive at Y&E, a place where more community members would have the opportunity to donate.

“We thought it was important to actually be in the area, in the neighborhood, where people can also walk here and get here easier,” Johnson said.

While the Red Cross is also wanting to diversify their blood supply.

“When you have somebody that looks like you or has the same ethnic background as you — the blood transfusion is actually better,” said Ashley Hughes, Red Cross account manager for blood services.

And the drive truly made an impact, with new people coming out in droves to donate blood for the first time ever.

“I have twins and I would hope that if they needed blood somebody would step up and do that for them,” said first time donor Lauren Barker.

As for the Red Cross, they’re thankful for this drive and organizations like Y&E willing to host.

“In order to not go into a shortage, we need to be collecting blood right now throughout the summer months,” Hughes said. “Especially determining on how Covid is going to play out — if it’s going to effect our schools coming back in the fall. We need blood.”

Young and Established is hoping to have a big celebration at their facility later this summer. And for more information on how to donate blood, visit redcross.org.

