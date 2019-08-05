Young & Established Hosting Annual Backpack Drive

Students head back to school this week and Young & Established are hosting its annual backpack drive.

Young & Established has scheduled a backpack drive for August 5th from 4 to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Evansville Central Library.

They’re already collecting backpacks and will also be collecting school supplies.

Jerald’s Barbershop will be giving free haircuts to kids from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.!

9 Fruits Beauty Salon will be providing three free services to kids from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

You can sponsor a child for $10. For more information on how to do that, click here.

