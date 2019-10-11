YMCA’s Futures Worth Fighting for Boxing Show Coming Up



The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana’s 5th Annual Futures Worth Fighting for Boxing Show will be November 2nd.

The boxing show will feature local and regional athletes in Olympic-style rounds.

The event will be from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Downtown YMCA. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids.

The money raised will help support youth programs at the Y, specifically the youth boxing team and a partnership with the juvenile court system.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana partners with the courts to provide boxing programs that help kids refocus and stay in school. The sport gives students a healthy, safe and productive activity that can also help them decompress and channel their energy.

For more information on the event visit the Y’s website.

