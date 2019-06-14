The YMCA Is Taking Your Exercise Outside

With summer weather upon us, it is time to take shake up your exercise routine.

You can take your workouts, outside and enjoy the many parks and trails the Tri-State has to offer.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is starting their annual JumpStart program for beginner runners and those looking for a walking group. The program is free to community members.

JumpStart meets at the Downtown Y every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The YMCA is getting ready to start their Team 13 program for runners looking to train for the Y’s half marathon in October.

For more information on all these YMCA programs and events: https://evansvillehalfmarathon.org/training/





