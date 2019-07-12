YMCA Offers 20 Different Youth Sports

Summer is a great time to get children involved in a new sport.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana joined Anchor Jessica Hartman on 44News this Morning to talk about the many benefits sports provide for children.

Not only do sports provide needed exercise, but they can teach children valuable lessons about communication, confidence, and teamwork.

The Y encourages families to find activities and sports that they can do together and that children can carry-on throughout their life.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana offers 20 different youth sports to provide activities for all interests and skills levels. The organization will be launching several new programs this fall when the new Downtown location opens.

They will be adding a running club, fishing, wrestling, and additional Ninjanastics programs. The Y also provides adaptive sports for all levels.

For more information: ymcaswin.org/sports

