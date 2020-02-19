YMCA to Host 32nd Annual Pancake Days

Get your syrup, butter, and fork ready for Pancake Days. YMCA will hold the 32nd annual Pancake Days on February 21-23 at the Dream Center on Morgan Ave.

Sponsored by German American Bank, Pancake Days will benefit the youth in our community. Event proceeds will benefit both the YMCA and the Dream Center to provide financial assistance and essential programming for children and families in our community.

Serving hours are Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m.- 1 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Tickets are only $6 for adults and $4 for kids and include all the food and fun you can handle.

