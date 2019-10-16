YMCA to Host 27th Annual UE Coach Luncheon Next Tuesday

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana will host the 27th annual University of Evansville Coaches on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 11:30AM at the old Downtown YMCA gym. This year’s luncheon will feature University of Evansville Men’s coach Walter McCarty as well as Women’s coach Matt Ruffing.

Both coaches will discuss their respective teams and preparation for the upcoming 2019-2020 basketball season, which kicks off November 5th with the UE Lady Aces against the Brescia University Bearcats. The event includes lunch sponsored by Gattitown as well as raffle and silent auction items.

Tickets for the luncheon are still available. Tickets are $35 for Individuals and $250 for a Table of Eight and can be purchased at either Evansville YMCA. The public can learn more about this annual event at ymcaswin.org.

100% of proceeds from the luncheon benefit YMCA Community Outreach programs that focus on character development, life and social skills, academics, and civic engagement for at risk youth in the local Tri-State community. These outreach programs serve over 2,000 youth through 37 different programs each year, partnering with more than 50 community organizations like the University of Evansville to foster youth development in our community. Since its inception, the Coaches Luncheon has raised more than $265,000 for local youth programs.

Courtesy of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana

Comments

comments