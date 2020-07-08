YMCA Holding Summer Child Care Program for Working Parents

In the last week, the Tri-State has seen three daycares shutter their doors as more local Covid-19 cases arise.

This comes as the YMCA opens a new childcare program for working parents — kicking off Tuesday, July 6th.

“It’s so unfortunate for so many providers in our community who do great work with our kids,” said YMCA director of community outreach Sean Kuykendall. “But we know as a YMCA when a need emerges, we want to kind of be there to help families get back to work.”

And they’re following CDC guidelines in keeping the kids safe.

“One hundred percent of the time our staff are wearing masks when they are around kids,” Kuykendall said. “We limit the people who come into the building. We try to have consistent staff of those kids all the time. One of the most important pieces we are doing is keeping kids in small pods.”

The program was actually inspired by a recent survey conducted by the Covid 19 Crisis Response Fund of Greater Evansville, which reveals a strong need for more childcare as businesses continue to reopen and hire employees.

“There’s lot of grandparents and extended family — people who have been watching their kids for families,” Kuykendall said. “But that’s not always the safest thing to do for that population. So one of the needs in the surveys we also found is that some of the older, active adults aren’t able to watch their grandkids anymore.”

The fund also granted $42K towards helping the YMCA rent spaces to hold the childcare program.

Parents can drop their kids off ages five to nine either at Crossroads Christian Church in Newburgh or kids ages ten to twelve at the C.K. Newsome Community Center in Evansville.

“The parents who called said they were supper happy to have a place to bring their kids and they also want to see their kids socializing with other kids,” Kuykendall said. “And that’s an important piece that kids have lacked over the last three or months when school let out early. They’re just not interacting with kids as much. That’s one of the things they appreciate about the Y.”

The Back-To-Work Childcare program runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of August and financial assistance is available.

Comments

comments