YMCA Facilities to Remain Closed

In response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plans to reopen Indiana, the YMCA of Southern Indiana facilities will remain closed through May 23.

The organization plans to follow all local, state, and federal regulations and guidelines to re-open its wellness centers in the safest way possible.

YMCA Staff is working to finalize plans for reopening.

While their facilities are closed, the YMCA will continue serving the community by distributing food to youth and families in need, providing childcare services to healthcare workers and first responders, making wellness checks on seniors, and providing virtual wellness and educational content on their website and Facebook page.

Comments

comments