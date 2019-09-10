YMCA Evansville Receives Historic Renovation Grant

The YMCA Evansville is one of seven properties to receive funding through the Historic Renovation Grant Program.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs made the announcement Tuesday.

Funding from the grant will be used to convert the facility into 62 units of affordable housing called Central Lofts.

The Historic Renovation Grant Program is a comprehensive grant program designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties in order to further incentivize downtown economic development.

“Maintaining Indiana’s historic fabric and character is vital to growing the state’s economy and attracting talent. Preservation efforts like the Historic Renovation Grant Program can ensure a future for vacant or neglected commercial properties that might otherwise be lost,” says Crouch.

Comments

comments