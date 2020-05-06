YMCA Delivers Groceries to Evansville Families With Children

Families in Evansville with children got a special delivery of groceries from the YMCA on Tuesday.

The organization passed out the essentials to nearly 300 families at Grandin Pointe – a community filled with caretakers like Tony Graham, who looks after five grandchildren.

“It calms them down a lot, that’s for sure. They fight over some of the stuff, but that’s okay,” said Graham while chuckling. “As long as they’re getting to eat it.”

The YMCA will be delivering meals like these for the next eight weeks, thanks to a $65,000 grant awarded to them by the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region.

Any leftover groceries not distributed during the eight-week program will be given to the elderly.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments