YMCA Delivering Weekly Meals to 410 Families

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is now delivering food to 410 families in Evansville for the next two months.

They have been dropping off food to 110 low income families at the Caldwell Center for the past three weeks from funds they raised themselves. And they were able to deliver 300 bags full of groceries to Alice families at Grandin Pointe for the first time on Tuesday, March 5th, thanks to a $65K grant from the Covid-19 Relief Fund of Greater Evansville. And they’ll be delivering even more meals to the Caldwell Center again on Friday, March 8th.

Grandin Pointe is a community filled with caretakers like Tony Graham, who looks after five grandchildren.

“It calms them down a lot,” Graham says. “They fight over some of the stuff. But it’s OK. As long as they’re getting too eat it.”

As for the man behind writing the grant, Sean Kuykendall — executive director of community outreach for the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana — he feels blessed he could serve even more kids in need.

“During this time with Covid, we can’t be with the kids. So what’s a better way than too provide food,” he says. “We’re going door to door. So, we’re not asking them to come to us. We want to make sure we keep everybody safe.”

Indiana’s YMCA Youth Governor, Leslie Martin, even volunteered. And it was her first time doing so in her other role as the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana’s First Youth Board Member.

“Being able to make sure people my own age or people younger have food on the table like I’ve been so blessed to have, it’s really important to me because we think of it as normal,” she says. “We think of it as just something that appears there. But, it really doesn’t. And to some families right now, who have been hurt by this crisis more, this is now something they’re realizing is very hard to come by.”

The YMCA will be delivering these meals for the next eight weeks, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays at Grandin Pointe and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caldwell Center on Fridays.

And any left over meals will then be distributed to the elderly in each respective community.

