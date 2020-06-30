YMCA Childcare Services Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A staff member of the Evansville YMCA’s Childcare Services branch has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus offsite.

According to a statement from the YMCA, the employee who tested positive is now quarantining and receiving treatment for their condition.

After learning of the employee’s positive test result, the YMCA says that its coronavirus response protocol was immediately implemented and that the Vanderburgh County Health Department was immediately contacted.

The site where the employee tested positive has been shut down for two days for a thorough deep cleaning and disinfecting. All staff and families that may have been in contact with this staff member have been notified through contact tracing of their possible exposure to the virus.

Numerous health and safety measures were put into place upon the reopening of YMCA facilities, including daily temperature checks for all, installation of safety equipment (sneezeguards, hand-sanitizing stations, and required PPE), more thorough cleaning protocols of equipment areas, as well as limited capacity.

