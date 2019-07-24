Kentucky
Yellow Ribbons Used to Support Troops Being Deployed
Yellow ribbons were given out to show community support for the troops being deployed.
People were encouraged to take a yellow ribbon from any Independence Bank location and hang it in their yard.
The hope is that the 500 yellow ribbons will represent the 500 different families who are affected by the deployment.
All donations were given to the Daviess County Rotary Club and will be used to purchase additional ribbons for anyone else interested.