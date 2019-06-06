WWII Veteran Honored During D-Day Celebration on LST 325

As part of the 75th commemoration of D-Day, a World War II veteran was honored for his service. Donald Cobb was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his participation in the liberation of France during the war.

The ceremony took place on the USS LST 325 and featured city officials from the governor and mayor’s office.

“It’s awesome to receive a Legion of Honor medal, it’s quite a big honor, that’s the highest medal and I really applicate Consul General Lacroix being here to present the medal,” says Cobb.

He says being honored for his service is such a wonderful thing. D-Day celebrations will continue throughout the weekend and free tours on the LST 325 will be available as well.

Click here for more information on D-Day events in Evansville.

Comments

comments