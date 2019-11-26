WUEV Signs Off the Air for the Last Time; Sale Complete

The sale of the on-campus radio station for the University of Evansville has been completed.

Monday, UE announced that the May 2019 sale of 91.5 FM has been completed and the radio station has switched from WUEV broadcasting to WAY-FM programming.

UE decided to sell the station to save the university an estimated $1 million dollars over the course of 10 years. According to the university, UE students will have access to other broadcast outlets including ESPN 3 and Old National Bank radio network. The studios for WUEV will be remain for teaching students.

WAY-FM already existed in the Evansville area at 91.9 FM before the sale. The broadcast network plays contemporary Christian music nationwide. The University will get to keep the call letters WUEV.

