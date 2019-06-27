Indiana

Wrong-Way Driver Leads to Meth Arrest

The Jasper Police Department arrested a man after he was seen driving down the street the wrong way.

JPD placed 36-year-old Jeremy Smith of Winslow under arrest after he was initially stopped for driving the wrong way down a street at approximately 5:30 Thursday afternoon. Once stopped, Jasper police determined that Smith had never been issued a drivers license.

Consent was given to search the vehicle where a glass smoking device and other paraphernalia were locate. Smith was then searched where meth was discovered.

He was charged with and sent to the Dubois County Security Center.

