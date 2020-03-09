Wrong-Way Driver in Indiana Kills 3, Injures 2

A car traveling the wrong way on I-265 Saturday evening through Clark and Floyd Counties in Indiana collided with another vehicle, killing three passengers and sending two others to the hospital.

Around 9:14 p.m. on Saturday, multiple 911 callers reported a white KIA Sportage SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 from the Lewis and Clark Parkway.

Before police units could respond, the car turned west onto I-265, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Around 9:17 p.m., callers reported a head-on collision involving the white KIA Sportage SUV and a white passenger car just inside Floyd County.

Officers and firefighters from numerous agencies responded to the scene, including Indiana State Police (ISP) crash reconstructionists. I-265 was closed from the time of the crash until approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, as the investigation continued.

Preliminary investigation revealed the white KIA Sportage SUV was driven by 31-year-old Taylor A. Barefoot of Louisville, Kentucky, and was in the left-hand lane, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash.

The second vehicle involved, a white, 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash.

The Cavalier was driven by Taylor D. Cole, 21, of Marengo, Indiana, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Cole’s front seat passenger, 22-year-old Leah Renee Onstott of Depauw, Indiana, was transported to University Hospital in Louisville, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Two Juvenile passengers occupied the back seat and were transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The juvenile son of Cole was pronounced dead after arriving at Norton’s.

The minor son of Onstott remains at Norton’s Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators believe alcohol played a factor in this crash, but at this time an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

All subjects are to be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

