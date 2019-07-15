‘Wright-ing’ His Way to Evansville

Through 21 games played, the Otters right-hander Taylor Wright has only allowed three earned runs in 28.1 innings of work. Such good numbers earned him a trip to New York, as Wright grabbed All-Star honors for the first time in his career. Joe downs caught up with the pitcher whose path to Evansville started in the Ivy League.

“Taylor Wright was a surprise, probably the biggest surprise coming out of camp,” said Otters Manager Andy McCauley. Just an unproven entity, with his college stats not being anything that we would jump at.”

You don’t find your average Ivy League graduate on the baseball diamond. However, Taylor Wright isn’t your average Ivy Leaguer. The Brown graduate, who had a relatively pedestrian career with the Bears, became a late bloomer in a tryout this spring.

“Just went to an open tryout for an independent team in New Jersey,” said Otters RHP Taylor Wright. “And things went well. Pitching coach knew Skip.”

“I like getting guys out of tryout camps because they’re hungry,” said McCauley. “They want to make a club. You’re not calling them out of the blue. A friend of mine, John Hunt, saw him. And he’s our biggest surprise in camp. Had a real good spring training for us and has translated that onto the field here.”

At a time when most Ivy Leaguers are building their careers as doctors, lawyers or scientists, Wright, a public policy and american institutions graduate, is bucking the system, as one of pro baseball’s late bloomers.

“I think we get a little bit of a bad rap,” said Wright. “I mean we’ve got a lot of really good baseball players coming out of the Ivy League. We’re just baseball players. Just guys who love to play. I loved my time at Brown and obviously got a great education and it’s something I’ll have the rest of my life and I’m really happy to have it, but I just wanted to play baseball at the end of the day at the highest level possible.”

With his six-foot-five, 215 pound frame, the angular right-hander has been extremely effective, so far, racking up a double digit strikeout count, while posting one of the lowest eras out of the bullpen.

“Throws a little bit different than this league,” said McCauley. “Real good downhill action from a taller body, good arm speed and just a devastating split-finger that he can throw for a strike or dump in the dirt.”

“Having not played in a while, I just wanted nothing more than to get on the field and play baseball again,” said Wright. “It’s my favorite thing in the world. Anyone who was willing to give me a sliver of a chance I was super happy to take it and I’m super grateful for the Otters and obviously, still being here, every day’s a blessing.”

Now if Taylor’s last name rings a bell with sports fans, that’s because it should. His father is Jay Wright. Villanova Men’s Head Basketball Coach and a National Championship bench boss, to boot. However, it was another relative Taylor’s eyes shining on the diamond.

“I’ve got to give my grandpa a lot of credit, actually. My dad’s dad was a big baseball guy, and I think it broke his heart when my dad picked basketball. So, kind of got a little redemption with me. He was the baseball guy through and through, and he was the one that put the ball and glove in my hand.”

