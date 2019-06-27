Wreck in Ohio County Claims Life of Beaver Dam Woman

An accident in Ohio County claims the life of a Beaver Dam woman.

The incident happened on June 26th around 7:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Highway 231 North in Utica.

Police say 19-year-old Kaylin Morgan was traveling southbound when she lost control of her Chevy Cobalt and crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer.

Both vehicles impacted in the northbound lane.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner’s Office.

Police say the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

