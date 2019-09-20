Worker Sent to Hospital After Getting Struck by Pickup on SR 1

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a contractor and a pickup truck.

Deputies say 41-year-old Joshua Iverson was trimming grass Friday afternoon on the west side of State Road 1 when he attempted to cross the highway and was struck by a Ford F-150. The impact knocked Iverson into a ditch.

Iverson was transported to Reid Hospital in Connersville for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Richard Stevens of Cambridge City.

Deputies say no enforcement action was taken as of this time but the crash remains under investigation.

