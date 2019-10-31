Work Requirement for Medical Benefits Suspended in Indiana Pending Federal Lawsuit

A challenged program associated with medical benefits has been suspended in Indiana Thursday pending the outcome of federal lawsuits.

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced that it had temporarily suspended “Gateway To Work” reporting requirements due to a legal challenge. The program was started when, in July, Indiana required people to work, volunteer, or participate in activities to receive medical benefits under the Healthy Indiana Plan. HIP is Indiana’s biggest Medicare program.

Recipients of HIP were required to file monthly to show that they were filling the requirement to receive the benefits. According to a press release, those who were “not in compliance had been at risk of potential benefit suspensions starting in January.”

A lawsuit was filed last month starting that the requirement could potentially kick thousands of Hoosiers from the medical coverage. Indiana is the fourth state to have a legal challenge block the work requirement, following Kentucky, Arkansas, and New Hampshire that had rulings block the requirement.

