Work to Begin on $43.9M Project on I-70 in Hendricks County

The Indiana State Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Thursday that work was set to begin on a $43.9 million project on I-70 in Hendricks County.

INDOT says the work well begin on I-70 nearly one mile west of State Road 39 on, or after Monday, March 30.

According to INDOT, the contractor plans nightly lane closures to install temporary widening in the median and strengthen the outside shoulders along with installing two temporary crossovers for traffic to be shifted into the eastbound lanes during construction of the westbound lanes this year.

After the Memorial Day holiday weekend, traffic will be shifted into the eastbound side of the interstate with three lanes for westbound and two lanes for eastbound travel.

The on-ramp from State Road 267 to I-70 eastbound will be closed. The official detour for this ramp closure follows S.R. 267 to U.S. 40 to I-465. This is scheduled for a 120-day closure with an incentive for the contractor to complete earlier. The max incentive is 60 days.

Milestone Contractors, L.P. was awarded this $43.9 million project that will rebuild the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 from one half of one mile west of S.R. 267 to Ronald Reagan Parkway and patch the interstate from just west of S.R. 267 to S.R. 39.

The westbound lanes will be rebuilt this year with eastbound construction occurring in 2021. The project is scheduled for completion in early summer of 2022.

