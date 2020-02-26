WonderLab Aims to Bring the Past Into the Future

February is Black History Month and, in celebration of the occurrence, the Evansville African American Museum is cutting the ribbon on their WonderLab.

It includes touch screens that allow kids to learn about leaders in the fight for equality on local and national stages.

The lab is designed to be inclusive and meet the needs of kids of all ages and abilities, including those with autism or other special learning needs

“Our exhibits were so outdated,” said Dr. Ashley Jordan. “There was very much so text-heavy. And her students needed something they could touch, something they could relate to because the reality is, we live in a world where there all types of learning abilities and we wanted the ability to compete.”

The museum also plays host to a number of artifacts and events.

You can check out the WonderLab and everything the museum has to offer Tuesdays through Saturdays.



Comments

comments