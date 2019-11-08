Women’s Fund Announces Recipients of $90,000 Grant Award

Women’s Fund of the Vanderburgh County Foundation awarded two local organizations for their efforts in the community. At their November 6th annual meeting, members selected one organization to receive a $35,000 grant for a program and one organization to receive a $35,000 grant for a capital project.

Additionally, general support grants were given to four charitable partners as runner up awards.

In the program category, Ozanam Family Shelter was awarded a $35,000 grant for its Effectively Housing the Homeless program. In addition, Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center and Parenting Time Center received $5,000 grants for general support.

In the project category, Aurora was awarded a $35,000 grant for its Homeless Outreach project. Catholic Charities and the Deaconess Foundation also received $5,000 general support grants.

The Women’s Fund was established in 2007 when a group of area women came together with the goal of improving the quality of life in Vanderburgh County by pooling their resources to forever provide funding for charitable initiatives.

Since it was formed, the Women’s Fund has awarded grants totaling $991,000 to organizations serving local families.

