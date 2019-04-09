Women, Unborn Baby Murdered in Kentucky

A gruesome double murder is under investigation in Kentucky.

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed overnight in an apparent home invasion.

It happened in Lawrenceville, KY. Police say when they arrived, they found a man and a pregnant woman had both been shot.

The woman identified as Lauryn Kinne and her baby died at the hospital. The man who was shot is expected to survive.

Police don’t believe this is a murder-suicide attempt They think a third person was involved, but they are not releasing information on a possible suspect.

