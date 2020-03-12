Women of Distinction Awards Postponed

In compliance with Governor Holcomb’s order restricting non-essential gatherings of more than 250 attendees, Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI) will be postponing their Women of Distinction awards luncheon scheduled for March 13.

GSSI Chief Executive Officer Aimee Stachura stated, “At Girl Scouts, there is nothing we take more seriously than the safety and wellbeing of our girls, volunteers, staff, and community. GSSI will continue its commitment to the best interests of the community and is grateful for the ongoing support. “

Additional information about a new event date will be released soon.

