Women Accusing Indiana Attorney General of Sexual Misconduct File Lawsuit

Four women, including a state representative, who have accused the Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of sexual misconduct have filed suit.

The four women held a press conference about the alleged incidents on Tuesday morning, after filing a lawsuit against Hill and the State of Indiana for alleged sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, and violation of the Equal Protections Clause of the 14th Amendment.

In March 2018, Democratic Representative Mara Candelaria Reardon and three legislative staffers accused Hill of inappropriately groping them at a bar.

A criminal investigation and a state ethics probe resulted in no charges or action.

But a disciplinary commission filed a complaint against Hill. That hearing is coming up in October.

During the press conference, Representative Reardon called the incident “traumatic” and “a distraction to their ability to do their job.”

One of the staffers says following the incident, she felt the need to lock her office door while at work.

The women are claiming the alleged sexual misconduct created a “Retaliatory Hostile Work Environment.”

