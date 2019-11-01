Woman Shot While Driving

A woman was shot on the 600 block of East Walnut Avenue, outside of a Subway restaurant on Friday. The shooting happened just before noon.

Witnesses say the shots were fired after a fight broke out in the parking lot of the nearby Memorial Baptist Church following a funeral.

Authorities say a woman was grazed by a bullet, but she should be all right. Although, authorities say they’re not sure whether she was the intended target.

Evansville police have taken suspects in for questioning and a handgun was allegedly found in their car.

Some people are fearing even more gun violence.

“I mean Evansville used to not be so bad but now it’s like once of the top cities for violence,” says Amanda Fairchild, concerned mother.

Everyone involved in the fight on the church parking lot was spared, but authorities say a driver, who was just passing by, was hit in the face by one of the shots.

Witnesses say they heard two or three shots and saw two drivers speeding out of the parking lot. Officers were able to stop one of those drivers and found a gun inside.

One mother says her daughter goes to daycare nearby, and this shooting is making her fear the worst.

“She plays outside all of the time anything can happen so if that happened at a church, it can happen at a school,” says Fairchild.

She says gun violence can happen anywhere, she’s even lost two close friends in a shooting.

Right now, she’s taking extra precautions to keep her kids safe.

“I’m just very concerned because my kids pretty much are sheltered,” says Fairchild. “Because when I was growing up, I got to play outside and ride my bike and stuff and they don’t even know what that’s about because of the gun violence.”

