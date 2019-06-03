Woman Sent to Hospital After Hitting Guardrail in Hopkins County

June 3rd, 2019 Kentucky

An accident in Hopkins County sent one woman to the hospital Monday morning. Officers say 57-year-old Lisa Rao of Owensboro was traveling north on I-69 when she struck the guardrail at the northbound 116 exit.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck road signs at the exit ramp and rolled over before coming to rest.

Rao was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the Madisonville Fire Department. Rao was transported to Baptist Regional Health by Med Center ambulance with undermined injuries.

Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office and the Madisonville Police Department provided traffic control.

