Woman Leaves Kids in Parking Lot During Hit and Run

A woman left her two children in a parking lot in Evansville during a hit and run, Thursday.

According to an Evansville Police report the woman was pulling out of a parking lot at the Daniel Wertz Elementary School when she hit another car.

The driver of the car that was hit says after a short argument, the woman drove off leaving her two children in the parking lot.

The children, ages 2 and 4, were looked after by other adults until the police arrived.

Witness says the woman appeared to be drunk.

