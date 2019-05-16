Woman Killed in Crash on I-69 Identified

The identity of a woman killed in a crash on I-69 has been released by Indiana State Police.

According to the preliminary investigation, 43-year-old Heather Niemeier was traveling northbound on I-69 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle overturned landed in a body of water against a bridge pillar.

Niemeier was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

Autopsy results revealed Niemeier’s cause of death was drowning, secondary to the violent initial impact of the crash.

ISP says this investigation is ongoing.

