Woman Injured After Shooting in Evansville

One person was injured after a shooting Tuesday night.

Evansville Police were dispatched to Weinbach and Conlin Avenue around 8:30 PM for a shots fired call.

Officials say that a woman was hit in the leg with a stray bullet while she was sitting in her car. She was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities tell us that they did find a juvenile nearby with a gun, and they were taken in for questioning.

This investigation is ongoing. Please stay with 44News as we continue to bring you updates.

