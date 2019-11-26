Woman Gives Away Coats at Bus Station

An Evansville woman is doing her part to make sure everyone is warm during the winter months.

Monday morning, Adeline Chinn arrived at the metro bus station in downtown to give out free coats.

This is not the first time she’s done something like this.

Over the past few years, she has gone to homeless shelters to hand coats out.

Chinn says, she gives back because she knows what it’s like to go without warm clothing.

“I’ve been there, where most of these people are. I’ve walked that life and there were many times that I had to go without. So for me to be able to put a jacket in somebody’s arms is a blessing to me,” explained Chinn.

Chinn has been giving out free coats for the past five years and plans to continue for many years to come.

She is not the only one helping out in this way.

There is also a free coat stand in front of Evansville’s Print Specialist on West Franklin Street.

