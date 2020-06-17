Woman Facing Fraud Charges Makes First Court Appearance

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The woman accused of pre-marking absentee ballot applications made her initial hearing Wednesday in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Janet Reed is accused of pre-marking nearly 300 applications for the Democratic Party before the June primary.

She is facing a Level 6 Felony of Unauthorized Absentee Ballot which could potentially land her six months to 2.5 years in prison.

The court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty.

She will be back in court for a Review Hearing on July 29 at 9 a.m.

Related content:

Comments

comments