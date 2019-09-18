Woman Discovers Stranger Inside Trunk

Authorities are currently investigating how a stranger ended up inside the trunk of a vehicle. Police said a woman left Bowling Green, KY on Tuesday and stopped for gas in Millersville, TN.

Police say the woman stopped at the gas station and noticed her trunk wasn’t closed. She went to inspect the trunk and found a woman inside.

The woman told officers the stowaway ran away when she learned police were called.

Authorities located the woman Wednesday morning.

