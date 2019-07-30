Woman Dies in Crash

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a single vehicle wreck today which killed an Owensboro woman.

Troopers were notified of the wreck around 5:40p.m by Daviess County authorities.

Preliminary investigation reveals Ashley R. Dennis, 38 of Owensboro was traveling westbound on US 60 Bypass near KY 54 when for an unknown reason lost control of her 2003 Nissan Altima.

It appears Dennis oversteered and slid into the median where her vehicle rolled over and ejected her from the vehicle.

Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed may have contributed to the wreck.

The investigation is on-going but with the assistance of the Daviess County Coroner’s Office, troopers will determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

At this point in the investigation, it is unknown.

Kentucky State Police troopers were assisted by Daviess County Coroner’s Office, Daviess County Sheriff’s Department; Owensboro Fire Department and EMS.

