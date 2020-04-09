Woman in Critical Condition Due to ORV Accident

Less than a minute

A New Harmony woman is in critical condition following an ORV accident in Posey County.

The incident happened on April 7 near the intersection of Hidbrader Road and Lang Road.

Indiana Conservation Officers say 56-year-old Patricia Word was trapped underneath an ORV.

She was traveling westbound on Hidbrader Rd, pulling a trailer when she lost control, overturning the ORV.

Word was transported to Deaconess Hospital Midtown with head and spine injuries. She remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

