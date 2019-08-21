Woman Cited After Letting Child Drive and Destroy Several Cemetery Headstones

A woman is out of jail after letting a nine-year-old get behind the wheel of a car and then crashing into a number of cemetery headstones.

Jamie Robertson, 48, says she let the child sit on her lap and drive using the steering wheel and pedals.

The child accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake causing them to drive off the road and into a cemetery damaging at least 10 headstones.

The accident happened around 8:30 Monday night in the 3800 block of Kratzville Road. Police say when they responded to the call they found a Maroon Toyota Corolla sitting on top of multiple gravestones.

Officials say Robertson’s license was suspended and she didn’t have proof of insurance.

She was cited for criminal mischief and neglect of a dependent.

Comments

comments