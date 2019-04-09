Woman Charged With Murder in Evansville Stabbing

On Saturday, April 6th Evansville police arrested 20-year-old Ebonee Gross and 23-year-old Rayven Crook in connection to a murder investigation on East Louisiana Street.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Louisiana around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of a person down. When they arrived on scene officers say they found an injured man lying on the ground with visible injuries, and blood on a nearby car. The man was identified as 40-year-old Mark Lynn and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities followed a trail of blood to a residence on East Louisiana Street. Three people were removed from the home and brought to the Evansville Police Department for questioning.

According to the affidavit, a cellphone video was discovered that shows the incident. The video reveals Crook holding a large knife behind her back while Gross and Lynn are speaking.

The affidavit says during a struggle between Gross and Lynn, Crook can be seen stabbing Lynn in the back twice. According to an interview with Gross, she does not acknowledge Lynn or the struggle that transpired until the video is shown to her.

The affidavit says Crook’s juvenile cousin, A.P. recorded the incident on her cellphone and was told by Gross to delete the video, which she did. Authorities were able to recover the cellphone.

A preliminary examination of Lynn’s body revealed he had a fracture to his skull and two stab wounds to his back. The knife used to kill Lynn was recovered from the home.

Crook is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. She will appear in court for an initial hearing on April 10th.

