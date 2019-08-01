Woman Charged With Child Solitication, Public Indecency

An Evansville woman is behind bars on an indecent solicitation of a child charge. Authorities arrested Meredith Goodson Wednesday evening after police received a call about indecent exposure.

When police arrived, they were told by the witness, Eric Myers, who was with the juvenile when the incident happened. According to Myers, they were staying at the Arrowhead Motel and were out in the parking lot when Goodson walked outside naked. Myers told officers Goodson began rubbing her genitalia, pointed at the juvenile, and said, “You come here and rub it”.

Goodson returned to her room after Myers confronted her.

The case affidavit says officers interviewed Goodson who initially denied the incident. Officers say Goodson looked highly intoxicated remarking that her eyes looked glassy and her words were slurred. She also showed poor motor skills, as she struggled to put a shirt on and could not keep her balance while searching for a shirt, the case affidavit says.

When officers asked Goodson if she walked outside naked, she denied it.

As officers arrested Goodson and escorted her to the patrol vehicle, she was unable to keep her balance and kept stumbling. Goodson was taken to Deaconess Hospital for jail clearance.

After being cleared for jail, she was taken to the Vanderburgh County Community Corrections. Goodson was charged with child solicitation and public indecency.

