Woman Charged With Stealing EPD Cruiser Identified

Police in Evansville investigating how a woman in handcuffs was able to steal a patrol car and crash it.

According Evansville Police, a cruiser was damaged when 23-year old Megan McQueen tried to steal the squad car at Deaconess Midtown on Thursday.

Police say, McQueen climbed into the front seat and put the car in gear, driving about 100-yards before crashing into a helicopter pad.

You can see the viewer video of the incident below.

She was captured moments later, and only had a few minor injuries.

No other cars were damaged and nobody else was hurt.

McQueen is charged with a long list of offenses including auto theft and drug possession.

